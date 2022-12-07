BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 117,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,244. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

