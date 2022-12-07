BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:BLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 117,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,244. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
