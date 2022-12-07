BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BBN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,995. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

