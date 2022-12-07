Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 560,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 488,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

Blackstone Loan Financing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Blackstone Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.