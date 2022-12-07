Bluefin Capital Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 571,996 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period.

Shares of DSU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 2,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

