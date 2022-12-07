Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $517,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $119.85. 44,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

