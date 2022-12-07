Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 154,816 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,816 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,925,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 525,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 603.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 9,250,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KE by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 225,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 394,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,008,978. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of -1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

