Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.83.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.27. The stock had a trading volume of 132,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $463.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.