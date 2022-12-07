Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 74.3% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 601,239 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 70.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

BALY remained flat at $23.54 during trading on Wednesday. 4,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

