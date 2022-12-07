Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. 321,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.09.

