Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 371,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.62. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 545,240 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.