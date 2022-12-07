BNB (BNB) Price Tops $284.32 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $284.32 or 0.01687618 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.48 billion and approximately $759.55 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,969,129 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

