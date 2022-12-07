BNB (BNB) Price Tops $284.32 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $284.32 or 0.01687618 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.48 billion and approximately $759.55 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,969,129 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
