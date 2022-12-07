Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.60

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 64775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

