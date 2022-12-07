Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.60

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 64775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.
BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
