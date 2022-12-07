Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 1.4% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 1.46% of Boston Scientific worth $775,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 67,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

