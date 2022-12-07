Broadcom (AVGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $9.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $525.82 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.07. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,135,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,991 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 204,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,673,000 after purchasing an additional 73,962 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

