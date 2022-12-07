Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $46.17

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 25,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

