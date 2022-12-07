Brokerages Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT at $93.50

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. 12,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,167. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

