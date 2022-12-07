Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $35.36

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 102,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.27. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 64.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

