Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.05

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after purchasing an additional 563,739 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,868,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

