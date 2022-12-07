Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. 15,607,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average session volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Kenneth Davis purchased 24,741 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$489,315.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,300,192.63.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

