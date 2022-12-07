Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

