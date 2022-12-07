BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 13,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 14,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

