Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Up 7.4%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.77). Approximately 4,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.65).

Caledonian Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £17.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.11.

About Caledonian Trust

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

