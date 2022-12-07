Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 24,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,211,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,504 shares of company stock worth $8,022,560 in the last ninety days. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $117,390,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Camping World by 1,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 610,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.