Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $43.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ZI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,149. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.