Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 179.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after buying an additional 1,758,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 212,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IMAX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,686. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $894.40 million, a P/E ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

