Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.