Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $42,037,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Five Below by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,431,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,530. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

