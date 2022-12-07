Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,526. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $548.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.43.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.