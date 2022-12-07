Capital Markets Trading UK LLP Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,502 shares during the period. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,747,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 149,983 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AT&T by 24.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,337,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 262,824 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,949,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

