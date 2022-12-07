Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $82,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE COF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 56,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,323. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.