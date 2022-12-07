CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.

