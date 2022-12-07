Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 70,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 7,777.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 4,842,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 3,886,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 2,788,598 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 373,190 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Party City Holdco Trading Down 0.9 %

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PRTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,831. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.52. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

