Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 676 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,948. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.