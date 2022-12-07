Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 292,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.83%.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.