Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $82.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 414,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $18,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.