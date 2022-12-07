CastleKnight Management LP Has $4.86 Million Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,487 shares during the period. Pactiv Evergreen accounts for about 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,368,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,397 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

PTVE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.54. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

