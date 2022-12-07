CastleKnight Management LP Sells 9,100 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. 141,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

