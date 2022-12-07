CastleKnight Management LP Sells 9,100 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.9 %
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
