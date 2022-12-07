Cavalry Management Group LLC Has $27.01 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,706 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for about 2.5% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Five9 worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Five9 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 290,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,756 shares of company stock valued at $278,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. 25,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.