Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 142,561 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cavalry Management Group LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 142,561 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 7.5% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $79,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.13. 1,688,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,178,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

