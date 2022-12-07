Center Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,177,000. Intuit comprises about 11.7% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 282.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.80. 42,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.73 and its 200-day moving average is $412.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,284 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

