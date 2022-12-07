Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading 4% Higher

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. 24,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,180,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

