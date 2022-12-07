Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading 4% Higher

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. 24,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,180,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on EBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.
Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.