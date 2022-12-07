Certified Advisory Corp Buys 7,442 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15,929.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 195,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,688. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

