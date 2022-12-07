Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 2,204 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.63. 135,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

