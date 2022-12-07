Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. 144,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 221,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.
