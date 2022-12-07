Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,343 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

