Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.42. 20,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.28 and its 200-day moving average is $357.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,332. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

