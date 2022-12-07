Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,385,425 shares of company stock worth $109,111,174 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GS traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $360.66. 48,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,110. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

