Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,245. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.68.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

