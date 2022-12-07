Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.32.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.51. 125,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,955. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

