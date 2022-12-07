Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

AXP stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. 42,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,459. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

